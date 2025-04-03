Is Brennt (BNTGY) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Brenntag AG (BNTGY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Brenntag AG is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 232 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Brenntag AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNTGY's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BNTGY has moved about 7.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 6.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Brenntag AG is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is EMX Royalty Corp. (EMX). The stock has returned 15.6% year-to-date.

For EMX Royalty Corp. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 66.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Brenntag AG is a member of the Chemical - Diversified industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #208 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.8% this year, meaning that BNTGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, EMX Royalty Corp. falls under the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 58 stocks and is ranked #162. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.6%.

Brenntag AG and EMX Royalty Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

