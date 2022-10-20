Brendan Foley Is The President & COO of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) And They Just Sold 88% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) should probably be aware that the President & COO, Brendan Foley, recently divested US$402k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$75.13 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 88% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

McCormick Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Brendan Foley is the biggest insider sale of McCormick shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$74.69. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year McCormick insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that McCormick insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$85m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The McCormick Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold McCormick shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - McCormick has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But note: McCormick may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.