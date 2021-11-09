US Markets

Brembo trims guidance for FY core profit margin as chip crunch impacts orders

Contributor
Federico Maccioni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

Italian premium brakes maker Brembo trimmed its full-year guidance for core profit margin on Tuesday, as the global shortage of semiconductors affecting the auto industry fostered a significant volatility in client orders.

The company, which had guided for a full-year margin on core earnings to reach about 19.5%, now expects it in the range of 18% and 19% in 2021.

Brembo, which makes brakes for automakers including Ferrari RACE.MI and Tesla TSLA.O as well as several Formula One teams, confirmed its full-year estimates of revenues increasing between 20% and 25%.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696595;))

