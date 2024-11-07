Brembo SPA Shows Resilience and Strategic Growth

Brembo SPA (IT:BRE) has released an update.
Brembo SPA reported a slight increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024 at €2,927.8 million, highlighting the company’s resilience amid challenging conditions in the automotive sector. The Italian brake manufacturer maintained a stable EBITDA and announced a significant strategic move by acquiring Öhlins, a global leader in suspensions, to bolster its market position.
