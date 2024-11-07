News & Insights

Stocks

Brembo SPA Shows Resilience and Strategic Growth

November 07, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brembo SPA (IT:BRE) has released an update.

Brembo SPA reported a slight increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024 at €2,927.8 million, highlighting the company’s resilience amid challenging conditions in the automotive sector. The Italian brake manufacturer maintained a stable EBITDA and announced a significant strategic move by acquiring Öhlins, a global leader in suspensions, to bolster its market position.

For further insights into IT:BRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.