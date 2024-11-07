Brembo SPA Shows Resilience and Strategic Growth

Brembo SPA (IT:BRE) has released an update.

Brembo SPA reported a slight increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024 at €2,927.8 million, highlighting the company’s resilience amid challenging conditions in the automotive sector. The Italian brake manufacturer maintained a stable EBITDA and announced a significant strategic move by acquiring Öhlins, a global leader in suspensions, to bolster its market position.

For further insights into IT:BRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.