Brembo shares jump 6% after strong H1 earnings

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italian brakes maker Brembo BRBI.MI posted a 13% rise in first-half core earnings, helped by a 28% jump in sales and strong performance across all sectors, pushing shares in the company up more than 6%.

Brembo said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the January-June period came in at 305.3 million euros, with sales rising to 1.75 billion euros.

Its EBITDA margin weakened slightly to 17.5% from 19.9%.

The company said its order backlog remained robust and it expects a second half in line with the first six months in terms of revenues and margins, barring any extraordinary changes in the geopolitical situation, exchange rates and costs.

