Brembo and Camfin sign shareholder agreement on Pirelli

February 28, 2023 — 12:56 pm EST

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Pirelli PIRC.MI investor Brembo BRBI.MI has signed an agreement to align its voting at the Italian tyre maker's shareholder meetings with that of fellow stakeholder Camfin, the two investors said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes weeks after Pirelli's largest investor, Chinese state-owned group Sinochem, denied reports it was considering selling its 37% stake, sparking speculation of a change in the company's controlling structure.

Camfin, the vehicle of Pirelli Chief Executive and Executive Vice Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera, has a 14.1% stake in the tyre company and has options to buy a further 4.6%. Brakes manufacturer Brembo holds a 6% stake.

Pirelli has a market capitalisation of 4.85 billion euros ($5.1 billion).

A joint statement from Brembo and Camfin said they both support the principle of continuity in the governance, strategy and management of Pirelli.

The three-year agreement takes immediate effect and can be renewed for a further three-year period, they said.

Camfin has a separate shareholder agreement with Sinochem, expiring in 2026.

