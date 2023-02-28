Brembo and Camfin sign shareholder agreement on Pirelli

February 28, 2023 — 12:07 pm EST

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Pirelli PIRC.MI investors Brembo BRBI.MI and Camfin have signed a shareholders' agreement to align their voting at the Italian tyre company's shareholder meetings Pirelli.

Camfin, the vehicle of Pirelli Chief Executive and Executive Vice Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera, has a 14.1% stake in Pirelli while brakes manufacturer Brembo holds a 5% stake.

