Brembo and Camfin sign shareholder agreement on Pirelli

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Pirelli PIRC.MI investors Brembo BRBI.MI and Camfin have signed a shareholders' agreement to align their voting at the Italian tyre company's shareholder meetings Pirelli.

Camfin, the vehicle of Pirelli Chief Executive and Executive Vice Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera, has a 14.1% stake in Pirelli while brakes manufacturer Brembo holds a 5% stake.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Editing by David Goodman )

