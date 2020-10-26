Markets
BAM

BREIT To Acquire Simply Self Storage From Brookfield Fund For Approx. $1.2 Bln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Simply Self Storage from a Brookfield Asset Management real estate fund for approximately $1.2 billion. The deal is anticipated to close prior to the end of 2020.

Simply Self Storage is one of the top five private owners of self-storage and operates a portfolio totaling eight million square feet across the U.S. BREIT noted that, following the acquisition, the company will be the third largest non-listed owner of storage in the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAM BX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular