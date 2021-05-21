Breeze Airways: 19 Things to Know About the New U.S. Airline Before May 27

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Breeze Airways is a new airline launching in the U.S. that wants to draw customers in with low fares and short trips.

Here’s everything you need to know about Breeze Airways.

The company is set to start flights on May 27 as it looks to cash in on Memorial Day weekend travel.

It’s offering incredibly low fares with some only costing $39 for a one-way trip.

It offers fares in two segments: nice and nicer.

Nice is the barebones package that doesn’t allow for much more than a personal item to be brought along.

However, the Nicer option includes a carry-on bag and one checked bag.

Seats in the Nicer category also include more legroom for the flights.

Breeze Airways is currently focusing on just a few select cities as it prepares flights.

This has it offering its services to customers in 16 towns across the Eastern part of the U.S.

The company offers flights point-to-point.

While that does mean more limited options, it also ensures faster flights without stopping points along the way.

It also offers a generous cancellation and rebooking policy that allows cancellations up to 15 minutes before flights without penalty.

David Neeleman is the founder and CEO of Breeze Airways.

His name likely sticks out as he has previously created other airlines.

Among them are Azul (NYSE: AZUL ), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU ), Westjet, and Morris Air .

Breeze Airways has that covered with BreezePoints.

These are awarded to customers based on flight fares and other factors, such as baggage fees.

There’s also a mobile app that customers can download to plan and manage their trips with.

A special promotion offers new users 500 points for downloading the Breeze app.

Investors looking for more recent news to dive into today are in luck.

