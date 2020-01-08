Breedon Group to buy UK assets of CEMEX for 178 mln pounds

US Markets

British construction materials firm Breedon Group Plc said it would buy certain UK assets and operations from Mexico's CEMEX SAB de CV for 178 million pounds ($233.79 million), strengthening its position in Britain and Ireland.

Breedon said on Wednesday it expects the acquisition to be accretive to underlying earnings per share in the first full year following completion.

($1 = 0.7614 pounds)

