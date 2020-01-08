Breedon Group to buy UK assets of CEMEX for 178 mln pounds

Jan 8 (Reuters) - British construction materials firm Breedon Group Plc BREE.L said it would buy certain UK assets and operations from Mexico's CEMEX SAB de CV CEMEXCPO.MX for 178 million pounds ($233.79 million), strengthening its position in Britain and Ireland.

Breedon said on Wednesday it expects the acquisition to be accretive to underlying earnings per share in the first full year following completion.

($1 = 0.7614 pounds)

