Breedon Group (LSE:BREE) Price Target Increased by 71.77% to 458.07

The average one-year price target for Breedon Group (LSE:BREE) has been revised to 458.07 / share. This is an increase of 71.77% from the prior estimate of 266.68 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 355.52 to a high of 630.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.50% from the latest reported closing price of 317.00 / share.

Breedon Group Maintains 3.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.31%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Breedon Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BREE is 0.23%, an increase of 6.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 121,616K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 67,968K shares representing 20.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PNVAX - Putnam International Capital Opportunities Fund Shares holds 10,844K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,766K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 6,661K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,751K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BREE by 4.19% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,547K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,060K shares, representing an increase of 32.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BREE by 54.93% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

