Breedon Group H1 Profit Before Tax Declines

(RTTNews) - Breedon Group plc reported that its first half profit before tax declined to 34.9 million pounds from 46.5 million pounds, last year. Statutory EPS was 8.0 pence compared to 10.0 pence. Underlying pretax profit declined to 48.9 million pounds from 61.2 million pounds. Adjusted underlying EPS was 11.2 pence compared to 13.9 pence. Revenue increased to 815.9 million pounds from 764.6 million pounds, prior year.

The Group now expects result for the full year will be at the low end of the current range of market expectations.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.