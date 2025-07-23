Markets

Breedon Group H1 Profit Before Tax Declines

July 23, 2025 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Breedon Group plc reported that its first half profit before tax declined to 34.9 million pounds from 46.5 million pounds, last year. Statutory EPS was 8.0 pence compared to 10.0 pence. Underlying pretax profit declined to 48.9 million pounds from 61.2 million pounds. Adjusted underlying EPS was 11.2 pence compared to 13.9 pence. Revenue increased to 815.9 million pounds from 764.6 million pounds, prior year.

The Group now expects result for the full year will be at the low end of the current range of market expectations.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.