Breckenridge Distillery Launches Mock One, A Premium Non-Alcoholic Spirits Line

(RTTNews) - Breckenridge Distillery, a highly awarded craft distillery under Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY), has introduced Mock One, a new collection of non-alcoholic spirits.

Developed by the team behind one of America's most decorated distilleries, Mock One offers zero-proof alternatives to whiskey, gin, rum, and tequila, crafted with the same commitment to quality, innovation, and taste that has earned Breckenridge nine Icons of Whisky awards.

Mock One delivers full-bodied, sophisticated flavors for mindful drinkers and cocktail enthusiasts seeking premium alcohol-free options. Designed for classic cocktails like Old-Fashioneds and Margaritas, each product replicates the flavor depth of traditional spirits using Breckenridge's renowned blending techniques.

Founder and CEO Bryan Nolt emphasized that Mock One reflects the distillery's dedication to innovation without compromising taste, offering non-alcoholic versions that maintain the complexity and craftsmanship of their award-winning spirits.

Now available at Colorado retailers and online nationwide, the Mock One lineup includes four non-alcoholic spirits: Mock One Whiskey, with notes of oak, cinnamon, vanilla bean, and honey; Mock One Gin, featuring juniper, Meyer lemon, kaffir lime, and lavender; Mock One Tequila, offering agave, vanilla bean, and honey capsaicin; and Mock One Rum, blended with vanilla bean, brown sugar, cola nut, and oak.

The line will expand to national retailers this fall. For more, visit drinkmockone.com or follow @drinkmockone on Instagram.

Thursday, TLRY closed at $0.6113, up 1.43%, and was trading after hours at $0.613, a further gain of 0.28%, on the NasdaqGS.

