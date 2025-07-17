Breckenridge Distillery Launches Mock One: A New Line of Premium Non-Alcoholic Spirits

Breckenridge Distillery launches Mock One, a premium line of non-alcoholic spirits inspired by traditional cocktails.

Quiver AI Summary

Breckenridge Distillery has announced the launch of Mock One, a new premium line of non-alcoholic spirits designed to provide the complexity and depth of traditional alcoholic beverages. Crafted by the award-winning team from Breckenridge Distillery, Mock One includes several spirit alternatives inspired by their top-rated whiskey, gin, rum, and tequila. Each expression is made with natural ingredients to deliver authentic flavors, making it an appealing choice for health-conscious consumers and those looking for mindful drinking options. Mock One is now available in Colorado and online, with plans for nationwide retail availability coming this fall. The product embodies Breckenridge's commitment to innovation and quality in the rapidly growing non-alcoholic beverage market.

Potential Positives

Introduction of Mock One, a new line of non-alcoholic spirits, expands Breckenridge Distillery's product offerings in response to rising consumer interest in non-alcoholic alternatives.

Mock One is crafted by an award-winning team, enhancing the brand's reputation for quality and innovation in the spirits industry.

The launch taps into the growing market of health-conscious consumers and mindful drinkers seeking sophisticated, alcohol-free options.

Mock One's availability online and in Colorado retailers, with plans for nationwide distribution, increases market reach and accessibility for consumers.

Potential Negatives

The release does not provide specific information on expected sales performance or market penetration of the new non-alcoholic product line, which could raise concerns about its potential success.

There is no indication of how the launch of Mock One will impact Breckenridge Distillery's existing lines of alcoholic products, which may create uncertainty about its overall product strategy.

While forward-looking statements are included, the company warns of potential risks and uncertainties that could materially affect results, which could lead to skepticism among investors regarding the future of the new product line.

FAQ

What is Mock One?

Mock One is a new line of non-alcoholic spirits crafted by Breckenridge Distillery, offering sophisticated alternatives to traditional drinks.

Where can I purchase Mock One?

Mock One is available in Colorado retailers and nationwide online. It will also be in retailers across the country this fall.

What flavors does Mock One offer?

Mock One features flavors inspired by whiskey, gin, tequila, and rum, including tasting notes like oak, cinnamon, and vanilla bean.

Who created Mock One?

Mock One was created by the award-winning team at Breckenridge Distillery, known for their commitment to quality and innovation in spirits.

What makes Mock One different from other non-alcoholic drinks?

Mock One is crafted with the same uncompromising standards as Breckenridge Distillery's award-winning products, delivering complex flavors without alcohol.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Breckenridge Distillery





, an award-winning craft distillery and spirits brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is pleased to announce the launch of







Mock One







, a new line of non-alcoholic spirits. Mock One is not just another non-alcoholic spirit - it’s crafted by the team behind one of the most awarded craft distilleries in the United States. Backed by the expertise of the renowned Breckenridge Distillery, recipient of nine Icons of Whisky awards for excellence in quality, innovation, branding, and taste, Mock One brings the same uncompromising standards to the zero-proof category with spirit alternatives inspired by their award-winning whiskey, gin, rum and tequila.









Mock One offers a refined alternative to alcoholic beverages, providing sophisticated options for individuals who appreciate the tradition of expertly crafted cocktails. Whether sipping a smooth Old-Fashioned, enjoying a vibrant Margarita, or mixing a refreshing tonic, Mock One delivers the bold, nuanced flavors of traditional spirits without any compromise.





“At Breckenridge Distillery, we are dedicated to innovation without sacrificing taste,” said Bryan Nolt, Founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. “Mock One is our answer to the growing demand for premium, non-alcoholic drinks that truly capture the essence of the spirits people love. It’s about offering the same craftsmanship and depth of flavor that define our award-winning products that put Breckenridge Distillery on the map - just without the alcohol.”





Now available in Colorado retailers and nationwide online, Mock One brings the full-bodied experience of traditional spirits to everyone - from health-conscious consumers to mindful drinkers - without alcohol. Each expression is expertly crafted using Breckenridge Distillery’s award-winning blending techniques, delivering layered, complex flavors that feel remarkably authentic. Made with natural ingredients, every bottle captures the essence of real liquor, offering tasting notes such as:









Mock One Whiskey



– oak, cinnamon, vanilla bean, honey



– oak, cinnamon, vanilla bean, honey





Mock One Gin



– juniper, Meyer lemon, kaffir lime, lavender



– juniper, Meyer lemon, kaffir lime, lavender





Mock One Tequila



– agave, vanilla bean, honey capsaicin



– agave, vanilla bean, honey capsaicin





Mock One Rum



– vanilla bean, brown sugar, cola nut, oak







Mock One is available for purchase online nationwide and at retailers across Colorado now, and will be in retailers nationwide this fall. For more information, visit





drinkmockone.com





or follow us on Instagram





@drinkmockone





.





For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit





www.breckenridgedistillery.com





. Follow Breckenridge on Instagram





@breckdistillery





and become a fan at





facebook.com/BreckDistillery





. Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.







About Mock One







Mock One is a premium line of non-alcoholic spirits from Breckenridge Distillery, created to deliver the complexity, depth, and experience of traditional spirits - without the alcohol. Designed by award-winning spirit experts and cocktail artisans, Mock One includes expressions inspired by whiskey, gin, tequila, and rum, offering bold and nuanced flavor profiles crafted for the modern, mindful drinker. Made to enjoy in a mocktail, Mock One allows consumers to savor the flavor of fine spirits with zero compromise. Born from Breckenridge Distillery’s commitment to innovation and quality, Mock One is redefining the non-alcoholic drinking experience for everyone - from the sober curious to cocktail connoisseurs.





Learn more at drinkmockone.com and follow on social @drinkmockone.







About Breckenridge Distillery







Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.





One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World’s Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.





The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.





Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.





To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit





www.breckenridgedistillery.com





. Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following





@breckdistillery





and become a fan at





facebook.com/BreckDistillery





.





For more information about Tilray Brands, visit





www.tilray.com





and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.







For further information, please contact







Media:





news@tilray.com









Investors:





investors@tilray.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4adcc0ed-438c-426c-833c-3d0fc778f043





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.