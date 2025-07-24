Breckenridge Distillery Launches Casa Breck Tequila in Celebration of International Tequila Day

Breckenridge Distillery launches Casa Breck Tequila, blending Rocky Mountain spirit with Jalisco tradition, featuring Blanco and Reposado offerings.

Receive $TLRY Data Alerts

Full Release



BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Breckenridge Distillery







,



an award-winning craft distillery and spirits brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), proudly celebrates International Tequila Day with the launch of





Casa Breck Tequila





- a bold leap into a new spirits category. Crafted with reverence for tradition and inspired by cross-cultural storytelling, Casa Breck represents a striking fusion of the Rocky Mountains’ rugged spirit and the vibrant heart of Jalisco, Mexico.













Photo Courtesy: Breckenridge Distillery





Casa Breck Blanco and Casa Breck Reposado are the first offerings in this new line, each one a tribute to the time-honored craftsmanship of Mexican tequila-making. Using hand-harvested blue agave nurtured in the mineral-rich soil of Jalisco and fermented with care and precision, Casa Breck delivers an authentic tequila experience steeped in heritage and elevated by Breckenridge Distillery’s commitment to quality.





Casa Breck Reposado Tequila is where tradition meets innovation. Our journey began with a bold vision to bring the spirit of Breckenridge to the heart of Jalisco, and that vision is aging beautifully—literally. Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey barrels are in Mexico, where they are nurturing our Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo tequilas. This marks a new chapter in our story—one where the soul of the Rockies infuses every drop of our tequila with character, complexity, and a sense of place.





"Casa Breck was born from our desire to honor tradition while exploring new frontiers in flavor," said Bryan Nolt, founder of Breckenridge Distillery. "Just as our bourbon reflects the soul of the Rockies, Casa Breck channels the sun-drenched hills of Jalisco and the hands of the jimadors who bring this spirit to life. We’re excited to share a tequila that feels both rooted and revelatory."





Casa Breck Blanco opens with rich cooked agave and vanilla, unfolding into delicate honey and lemongrass, and finishing with a creamy, refined elegance that honors tradition and place. Casa Breck Reposado opens with cooked agave and creamy vanilla, finishing with light caramel and oak, and a touch of subtle black pepper spice.





With a suggested retail price of $32.99–$34.99 for Blanco and $37.99–$39.99 for Reposado, each 750ml bottle of Casa Breck is a visual and sensory journey. The packaging evokes a deep connection to Mexico, featuring vibrant colors and artisanal label details that capture attention on the shelf.









Crafted with Tradition. Inspired by Culture. That’s the soul of Casa Breck—a new chapter for Breckenridge Distillery, and a spirited invitation to explore tequila through a new lens.





To learn more about Casa Breck or to make a purchase, visit



www.casabreck.com



. Follow Casa Breck on Instagram @



casabreck



. Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.







About Casa Breck







Created in 2025, Casa Breck is the first tequila line from the award-winning Breckenridge Distillery, blending the soul of the Rocky Mountains with the rich heritage of Jalisco, Mexico. Offering premium Blanco and Reposado expressions, Casa Breck is crafted using hand-harvested blue agave and traditional Mexican techniques to deliver a spirit that is both rooted in authenticity and elevated in artistry. Every bottle tells a story—of sun-soaked agave fields, the legacy of jimadors, and a deep reverence for culture and craftsmanship. Casa Breck is tequila reimagined, where mountain spirit meets Mexican soul.







About Breckenridge Distillery







Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.





One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World’s Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.





The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.





Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.





To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit



www.breckenridgedistillery.com



. Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following



@breckdistillery



and become a fan at



facebook.com/BreckDistillery.







For more information about Tilray Brands, visit



www.tilray.com



and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.







For further information, please contact







Media:



news@tilray.com







Investors:



investors@tilray.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b945a1e9-5a1b-4ad0-a67d-6aed4ed2f2bd





