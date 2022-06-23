BreathTech, Cleveland To Explore Core Mass Spectrometry Technology To Screen For More Diseases

(RTTNews) - BreathTech Corp., a unit of Astrotech Corp. (ASTC), has amended its Joint Development and Option Agreement with Cleveland Clinic to include additional areas of focus. The ongoing work around development of a rapid breath test for COVID-19 will be expanded to utilize BreathTech's core mass spectrometry technology to screen for a variety of diseases.

"While our original goal focused on detecting coronavirus, we now agree that we should expand the study to identify markers of bacterial infections like Staphylococcus aureus and Clostridiodes difficile, as well as other types of viral infections like influenza and RSV, just to name a few," said Karim Sirgi, Chief Science Officer of BreathTech.

