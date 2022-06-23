Markets
ASTC

BreathTech, Cleveland To Explore Core Mass Spectrometry Technology To Screen For More Diseases

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BreathTech Corp., a unit of Astrotech Corp. (ASTC), has amended its Joint Development and Option Agreement with Cleveland Clinic to include additional areas of focus. The ongoing work around development of a rapid breath test for COVID-19 will be expanded to utilize BreathTech's core mass spectrometry technology to screen for a variety of diseases.

"While our original goal focused on detecting coronavirus, we now agree that we should expand the study to identify markers of bacterial infections like Staphylococcus aureus and Clostridiodes difficile, as well as other types of viral infections like influenza and RSV, just to name a few," said Karim Sirgi, Chief Science Officer of BreathTech.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASTC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular