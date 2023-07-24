Breast Health Arm to Boost Hologic (HOLX) in Q3 Earnings

Hologic Inc. HOLX Breast Health segment is likely to have witnessed strong performance owing to improved semiconductor chip availability and strong backlog. The growing adoption of Panther instruments and an expanded Panther installed base are likely to have boosted the company’s growth.

We anticipate HOLX’s third-quarter fiscal 2023 performance, scheduled for release on July 31 after the closing bell, to reflect these aspects.

Breast Health

In the past few quarters, semiconductor chip availability continues to improve, facilitating the delivery of more gantries than planned. Also, the exceptional demand for the clinically differentiated mammography instruments remains high. Despite the duration of the chip headwind, Hologic’s backlog remains strong. We believe these trends to have continued in the fiscal third quarter as well.

In the second quarter, Hologic registered strong service revenue service being the largest source of revenue for the division as it consistently demonstrates its value proposition and strengthen the relationships with customers. The interventional side of the Breast Health business returned to form, up 13.9% for the quarter. The upside was driven by the disposable portfolio such as Brevera biopsy needles and Somatex Tumark markers. We believe these trends to have continued in the fiscal third quarter as well.

Diagnostics

In third-quarter fiscal 2023, Hologic is expected to have witnessed growth in the Diagnostics business (excluding COVID) from the growing adoption of Panther instruments and an expanded Panther installed base. The company’s expanded global installed base of more than 3,250 Panthers represents the catalyst for the division's sustained growth. The superior workflow of Panther combined with a broad menu of nearly 20 FDA-approved assays across Panther and Panther Fusion systems, creates tremendous value for customers and differentiates it from competitors. We believe these growth catalysts to have driven the company’s performance in fiscal third quarter.

In May 2023, Hologic received the FDA 510(k) clearance for the company’s Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2/Flu A/B/RSV assay. This assay is a molecular diagnostic test that detects and differentiates four of the most prevalent respiratory viruses that can exhibit similar clinical symptoms — severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, influenza A, influenza B and respiratory syncytial virus. We believe this development to have contributed to the company’s fiscal third-quarter performance.

However, similar to industry-wide trends, Hologic’s Diagnostics business is expected to decline globally compared with the prior year’s levels due to significantly lower COVID testing.

What Our Model Suggests

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hologic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Hologic has an Earnings ESP of -2.59%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

