Olema Pharmaceuticals, a Phase 1 biotech developing a targeted oral therapy for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, raised $209 million by offering 11 million shares at $19, above the range of $16 to $18. The company offered 1 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company raised 23% more in proceeds than anticipated.



Olema Pharmaceuticals plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLMA. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Cowen and Canaccord Genuity acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Breast cancer biotech Olema Pharmaceuticals prices upsized IPO above the range at $19 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



