Greenwich LifeSciences, a Phase 3 biotech developing immunotherapies for breast cancer, raised $7 million by offering 1.3 million shares (100% primary) at $5.75, the low end of the downwardly revised range of $5.75 to $6.75. The company originally planned to offer 2.7 million shares (37% primary) at $7.50 to $8.50 before revising its terms earlier this month.



Greenwich LifeSciences plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GLSI. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as a lead manager on the deal.



The article Breast cancer biotech Greenwich LifeSciences prices IPO at $5.75, the low end of the downwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



