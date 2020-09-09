Greenwich LifeSciences, a Phase 3 biotech developing immunotherapies for breast cancer, lowered the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Wednesday.



The Stafford, TX-based company now plans to raise $18 million by offering 2.9 million shares (57% insider) at a price range of $5.75 to $6.75. The company had previously filed to offer 2.7 million shares (63% insider) at a range of $7.50 to $8.50. At the midpoint of the revised range, Greenwich LifeSciences will raise -14% less in proceeds than previously anticipated.



Greenwich LifeSciences was founded in 2006 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GLSI. Aegis Capital Corp. is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Breast cancer biotech Greenwich LifeSciences decreases deal size by 14% ahead of $18 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.