Greenwich Life Sciences, a Phase 3 biotech developing immunotherapies for breast cancer, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $24 million in an initial public offering.



The company is developing GP2, an immunotherapy designed to prevent the recurrence of breast cancer following surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2/neu protein. In a 2018 Phase 2b trial, no recurrences were observed in the HER2/neu 3+ adjuvant setting after median 5 years of follow-up, if the patient received the 6 primary intradermal injections over the first 6 months. The company is planning to commence a Phase 3 trial in 2020.



The Stafford, TX-based company was founded in 2006 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GLSI. Greenwich Life Sciences filed confidentially on January 28, 2020. Aegis Capital Corp. is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Breast cancer biotech Greenwich Life Sciences files for a $24 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



