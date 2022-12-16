Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PKW

In trading on Friday, shares of the ETF (Symbol: PKW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.14, changing hands as low as $84.05 per share. shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKW's low point in its 52 week range is $73.80 per share, with $98.019 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.16.

