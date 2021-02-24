Breakingviews - Vodafone mast carve-out sharpens growth challenge

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nick Read may be the beneficiary of some lucky timing. The Vodafone CEO on Wednesday confirmed his plan to list the UK mobile phone company’s Vantage Towers unit in Frankfurt next month. The spinoff should unlock value and reduce debt, but also gives Read one less place to hide from frustrated investors. Fortunately, the group’s core European operations may be turning the corner just in time.

Read deserves credit for pushing through the Vantage listing, which taps into red-hot demand from investors for telecommunication infrastructure and its reliable, inflation-linked cash flows. The spinoff allows Vantage to play an active role in consolidation in the industry, which has so far been led by rival Cellnex Telecom.

Another plus is the chance to make inroads into Vodafone’s debt mountain, which stood at 42 billion euros at the end of September. In the year to last March, Vantage generated pro-forma EBITDA of 730 million euros, including lease payments. Assume this grows by 5% and apply a Cellnex-style multiple of 22 times, and Vantage will have an enterprise of value of 17 billion euros. That includes probably 3 billion euros of debt transferred from its parent. If Vodafone lists a 30% stake, it will pocket 4 billion euros to go towards bolstering its balance sheet.

After the listing the company will have, say, a 70% stake in Vantage and a 60% shareholding in $15.5 billion Africa-focused subsidiary Vodacom. Deduct the debt attached to those subsidiaries, and Read’s empire amounts to a European services business with a 58 billion euro enterprise value, according to Breakingviews calculations. Admittedly, that’s chunky. But with net debt still at 3 times EBITDA, Read won’t be able to afford any sizeable acquisitions. And at a valuation of just 5 times the European unit’s EBITDA, investors aren’t pencilling in much growth – hardly surprising given the 8% contraction in group turnover since 2017.

That’s where the timing kicks in. Recent results for the three months to December revealed green shoots, most noticeably in Germany. Service revenue in Vodafone’s biggest market grew 1%, compared with a 0.1% contraction over the preceding three months. Factor in a resumption of roaming revenue as Europeans start travelling again, and that growth rate could easily double. This year’s rollout of new super-fast 5G connections may provide further revenue support. Read could find himself basking in the extra attention.

