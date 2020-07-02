Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Wirecard, Hong Kong and Tesla

Contributor
Rob Cox Reuters
Published

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - The German fintech scandal shines a light on its hapless regulator; China’s new security law stinks up the fragrant harbor and Elon Musk hasn’t just surpassed Toyota in market value, he’s becoming as rich as Croesus. Breakingviews columnists around the world weigh in.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2VHFRCx

