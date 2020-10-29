Breakingviews - Viewsroom: What we’re expecting on election night

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - If Joe Biden wins Donald Trump’s place as POTUS on Nov. 3, and the Senate turns Democrat, lots of things will change – chief among them tax and economic policy. But big tech companies and China’s Communist Party will gain no reprieve. Rob Cox, Gina Chon and John Foley discuss.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3jBSuYP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.