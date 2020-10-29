Technology

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: What we’re expecting on election night

Contributor
Rob Cox Reuters
Published

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - If Joe Biden wins Donald Trump’s place as POTUS on Nov. 3, and the Senate turns Democrat, lots of things will change – chief among them tax and economic policy. But big tech companies and China’s Communist Party will gain no reprieve. Rob Cox, Gina Chon and John Foley discuss.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3jBSuYP

