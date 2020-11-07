Breakingviews - Viewsroom: What Biden bodes for money and markets

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Without a clear Senate majority, the former vice president will need to tack to the center when he occupies the White House. For Wall Street that’s a bullet dodged. For other industries, it’s a mixed bag. For multilateral institutions, it’s an improvement from Donald Trump.

