Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Wall Street, Huawei, Chinese taxpayers

Rob Cox Reuters
ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investment bankers have had a very nice lockdown indeed, says U.S. Editor John Foley. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backtracks on 5G, delivering his pal Donald Trump a tech victory against China. Meantime President Xi Jinping takes some unusual tax pointers from Uncle Sam.

