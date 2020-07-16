Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Wall Street, Huawei, Chinese taxpayers

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investment bankers have had a very nice lockdown indeed, says U.S. Editor John Foley. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backtracks on 5G, delivering his pal Donald Trump a tech victory against China. Meantime President Xi Jinping takes some unusual tax pointers from Uncle Sam.

Listen to the podcast: https://bit.ly/3h736hs

