Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Wall Street CEOs’ pay, Sea, Greensill

Rob Cox Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - A plague year for the world was a relatively rich one for the heads of Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo; Southeast Asian tech conglomerate Sea navigated choppy waters to a $127 bln market value; Greensill’s problems may not be systemic, but they’re worth watching.

