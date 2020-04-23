Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: The F’d up oil market

Contributor
Rob Cox Reuters
Published

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews columnists in London, Mumbai and Brooklyn discuss what’s going on in the global energy markets amid the coronavirus crisis, as well as Facebook’s big Indian deal and the U.S. government’s attempt to prop up small businesses with the Paycheck Protection Program.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2VOPv5H

