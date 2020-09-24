Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: The dream team to fix America’s economy

Contributor
Rob Cox Reuters
Published

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - As voters head into the final stretch of the U.S. presidential election, Breakingviews has released a new interactive tool to help Joe Biden or Donald Trump pick a cabinet of economic all-stars. Listen to our picks for the battling candidates and learn how the graphic works.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/300PO00

Build your teams https://tmsnrt.rs/2EthFhO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular