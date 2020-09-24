Breakingviews - Viewsroom: The dream team to fix America’s economy

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - As voters head into the final stretch of the U.S. presidential election, Breakingviews has released a new interactive tool to help Joe Biden or Donald Trump pick a cabinet of economic all-stars. Listen to our picks for the battling candidates and learn how the graphic works.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/300PO00

Build your teams https://tmsnrt.rs/2EthFhO

