Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Tesla’s improbable ride

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Neither car sales nor the potential of robo-taxis justifies the $136 bln electric-vehicle maker’s shares almost doubling this year. Defying logic, Elon Musk’s barely profitable firm is now the world’s second most valuable car company. Plus, the U.S. elections fiasco in Iowa.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2v6gGPD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.