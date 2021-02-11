Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Tesla/bitcoin, Hydrogen, French finance

ROME (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk has gone full cryptocurrency. Tesla’s $1.5 bln bitcoin buy is a wink to virtual-investment, anti-establishment fervor, if a challenge to accounting rules, Richard Beales argues. Meantime, Japanese carmakers are going gaga for hydrogen, and Parisian finance is in tumult.

