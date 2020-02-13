Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: SoftBank in the crosshairs

Jennifer Saba, Anna Szymanski and Antony Currie Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Activist Elliott is targeting Masayoshi Son’s firm for poor governance and performance. SoftBank could appease the hedge fund by selling investments to finance buybacks. That could include Sprint, whose deal with T-Mobile US just got the nod. Plus: the race for the White House.

