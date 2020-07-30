Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Silicon Valley spotlight

Markets

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The CEOs of Big Tech companies faced off against U.S. lawmakers during an antitrust hearing that raised new evidence about past acquisitions. Meanwhile, Japan’s Ootoya and Colowide engage in a food M&A fight. And: SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son’s next steps.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2XafDJA

