Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Siege of the Capitol, Where’s Jack Ma?

Rob Cox
ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - The violent occupation of Congress by protesters contesting Donald Trump’s loss of the presidency puts America’s financial safe-haven status to a major test, John Foley tells Rob Cox. And Pete Sweeney weighs in from Hong Kong on the mystery of the Alibaba founder’s whereabouts.

