Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Short squeeze craziness, Oz in the lead

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Something completely wacky is happening with GameStop and a few other stocks favored by short sellers, and it’s likely to end very poorly for some armchair traders, Breakingviews columnists discuss. Plus, a visit to our Melbourne bureau for tennis and Google lessons.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3t7bEM6

