Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Republicans hammer it home

Rob Cox Reuters
ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - At their quadrennial convention, the GOP didn’t give much insight into what four more years of Trump would look like. But they were consistent in battering the Democrats and Joe Biden as a Trojan horse for socialism and other ills. Rob Cox, John Foley and Anna Szymanski recap.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2QzWBbP

