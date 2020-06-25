Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Reparations math, the coming WFH battle

Rob Cox Reuters
ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - As America continues to grapple with the legacy of slavery, Breakingviews columnists debate the financial question of whether the government, and some corporations, have a debt to repay. And Pete Sweeney dives deep into the post-pandemic future of working from home – or not.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3dxdVY4

