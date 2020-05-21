Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Reopening after the pandemic

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Major economies like Italy and Switzerland are attempting to return to normal, but with notable differences, as columnists in both countries discuss. And Sharon Lam in Hong Kong talks about the future of leisure and business travel with Global Editor Rob Cox.

