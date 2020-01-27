Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Over beers from Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters Breakingviews) - At the end of the World Economic Forum, Breakingviews’ three delegates reflected on the highs and lows of the annual gathering of world leaders, corporate executives and do-gooders. Overall, they conclude that Greta outdid Trump, and sustainability is now a boardroom fixture.

