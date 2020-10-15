Breakingviews - Viewsroom: On the road again, Zambia, Super-apps

Technology

MUNICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Airlines columnist Ed Cropley boards his first plane since Covid-19 hit, and experiences travel in the pandemic era on a visit to Munich. He also discusses the financial proxy war over Zambia’s debt restructuring. Meantime, Asia goes mad for all-singing mobile applications.

