Breakingviews - Viewsroom: On the road again, Zambia, Super-apps

MUNICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Airlines columnist Ed Cropley boards his first plane since Covid-19 hit, and experiences travel in the pandemic era on a visit to Munich. He also discusses the financial proxy war over Zambia’s debt restructuring. Meantime, Asia goes mad for all-singing mobile applications.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3j32A4G

