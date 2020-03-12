Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Oil shock

Jennifer Saba and Antony Currie Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - A major rift between Saudi Arabia and Russia has sent oil prices plummeting just as the Covid-19 outbreak saps demand. The fallout is pummeling U.S. shale producers and calling traditional energy-security concepts into question. Plus, market fallout in Japan, China and India.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/38L14iH

