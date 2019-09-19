Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Not your mother’s oil shock

Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Saudi Arabia is quickly repairing the damage drones inflicted on its oil industry. But the fallout has implications for everything from security to U.S. shale drillers to climate change-driven alternative energy. Plus: Why are AB InBev and ESR restarting Hong Kong listing plans?

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2kSs1xZ

