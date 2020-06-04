Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Not the same as it ever was

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - After the Covid-19 pandemic has passed, will we still shake hands, ride elevators, go to sports matches and go on dates? Will taxes surge to pay for massive government budget deficits? Breakingviews editors chew over some highlights from their new e-book on what will change.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2U8vZ44

