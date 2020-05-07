Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Mega-mega mergers

DALLAS (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Great Lockdown will inevitably encourage governments to foster the creation of ever-larger “national champions” through corporate consolidation. Rob Cox, Edward Chancellor and Lauren Silva Laughlin discuss possible combos – and why this would be a bad outcome for capitalism.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3cdNeYz

