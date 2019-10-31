Breakingviews - Viewsroom: LVMH wants more sparkle

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $200 bln luxury conglomerate is making a $14.5 bln bid for Tiffany. The iconic brand known for putting its bling in blue boxes would be wise to accept the proposal. Plus: Venezuela’s leadership saga and a surreal debt drama collide. And: the world’s most expensive chocolate.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2PGJcQh

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.