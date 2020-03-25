Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Lives under lockdown

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - From Milan to Mumbai to Manhattan, Breakingviews journalists are staying put to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Editor Rob Cox checks in with columnists in India, where 1.3 bln people are housebound; New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. crisis; and hard-hit Italy.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2UihZVN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.