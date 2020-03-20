Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: How to run virus bailouts

Contributor
Anna Szymanski and Antony Currie Reuters
Published

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The rapid economic slowdown caused by the spread of Covid-19 has brought to the fore the prospect of companies getting help from taxpayers. Which firms to target and what strings to attach will be the big questions. Plus: Pepsi, credit cards and cancer drugs drive virus-era M&A.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2Qyy4nW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

