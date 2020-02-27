Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Hong Kong in the time of Covid-19

Contributor
Jeffrey Goldfarb Reuters
Published

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Small businesses are hurting, while bankers sit idle and families struggle with school closures and other containment efforts. Despite having only some 80 coronavirus cases, life – as well as retail, tourism and real estate – feels noticeably different in the Asian financial hub.

Listen to the podcast: https://bit.ly/2T1kMSK

Most Popular