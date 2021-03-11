Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Greensill/Credit Suisse, GE, Diversity

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Big names in finance, like Credit Suisse and tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, are suffering collateral damage from the UK supply chain lender’s collapse. The sale of aircraft leasing brings GE closer to CEO Larry Culp’s light-bulb moment. And working from home risks a diversity disaster.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2OefJ1P

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.